Allen McManus, 74, of Mitchell, SD, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from natural causes. A memorial service will be 2:00 PM Thursday, June 30, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at a later date this summer in St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Cemetery in Alexandria, SD. Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO