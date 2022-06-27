ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pentagon statement on SCOTUS abortion ruling mischaracterized

By SOPHIA TULP, JOSH KELETY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwQly_0gOxMzpP00
U.S. Secretary for Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Several widely-shared social media posts mischaracterized a statement Austin released on Friday responding to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The statement did not say the Pentagon would ignore the ruling, as falsely suggested online. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

CLAIM: The Pentagon stated that any abortion laws enacted as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will not be recognized.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. This mischaracterizes a Friday statement on the ruling from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. The statement said the Department of Defense was “examining this decision” and evaluating internal policies to ensure access to reproductive health care for service members, their families and its civilian workforce “as permitted by federal law.” While the statement didn’t elaborate, it did not say the Pentagon would defy the court, nor did it say it would violate any state laws that may be enacted. A Pentagon spokesperson told The Associated Press that the suggestion the department would ignore the ruling is “false.”

THE FACTS: One day after the Supreme Court removed constitutional protections for abortion, misleading posts about the Pentagon’s response spread widely online, suggesting the department stated it would not be recognizing the decision.

While many popular posts did not share a source for the information, some vaguely cited news articles describing a statement by Austin that was published Friday, the day the decision was handed down.

“Nothing is more important to me or to this Department than the health and well-being of our Service members, the civilian workforce and DOD families,” read the statement, which as of Monday was the only official communication from the Pentagon on the matter. “I am committed to taking care of our people and ensuring the readiness and resilience of our Force. The Department is examining this decision closely and evaluating our policies to ensure we continue to provide seamless access to reproductive health care as permitted by federal law.

The statement was mischaracterized by the Twitter account BNN Newsroom on Saturday in a since-deleted post that said, “The Pentagon has stated that any abortion laws enacted as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision will not be recognized.” The tweet was shared more than 26,000 times before it was deleted. BNN did not respond to a request for comment.

Later Saturday, the Twitter account Occupy Democrats also misinterpreted the content of the Pentagon release, tweeting, “President Biden’s Pentagon defies the extremist Supreme Court, announces that it will not recognize any anti-abortion laws enacted by states as a result of the Supreme Court’s decision.”

The post was shared more than 17,000 times, and Occupy Democrats followed up with a tweet Sunday linking to an article about Austin’s statement with the caption “source.” However, the brief article also did not suggest the statement meant the Pentagon was defying the court. Occupy Democrats did not return requests for comment.

Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Charlie Dietz told the AP in email and text exchanges that claims the Pentagon is “ignoring the law are completely false.” He pointed to Austin’s statement, which he said was “the only statement made regarding the court cases,” but declined to comment further.

Austin’s statement only specified that officials were “evaluating” current policies. It did not elaborate on what would be considered “reproductive health care” nor did it lay out any proposed changes to such policies. It also only made mention of what would be permitted under federal law, and did not account for laws varying by state following the removal of constitutional protections for abortion. The court’s overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Kyndra K. Rotunda, a Chapman University professor who runs the school’s Military and Veterans Law Institute, said the claims circulating online did not appear to be correct, adding that she saw no evidence in the statement, or otherwise, that the military would “refuse to follow state law.”

“I read Secretary Lloyd’s statement to mean no more than what he says: they’re going to explore it further,” Rotunda wrote in an email to the AP. “He, no doubt, realizes the potential problem now that abortions performed by civilian doctors may become sharply limited in certain states.”

TRICARE, the health care program for service members, retirees and their families, covers abortions in cases of rape, incest or if a woman’s life is in danger, through TRICARE-authorized providers, including hospital outpatient departments, freestanding ambulatory surgery centers and individual providers, according to its website.

Information on the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs website outlining VA women’s health services states that “Under current regulation, VA doesn’t provide abortion or abortion counseling.”

Under existing federal law, a military member can seek an abortion outside of a military facility, in accordance with state law where they are located, but the Pentagon will not fund or perform the procedure except in cases of rape, incest or if a woman’s life is in danger, Rotunda explained.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Comments / 9

Related
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Kamala Harris ripped for posting photo about abortion protests while doing ‘nothing’ after end of Roe

Vice-president Kamala Harris is being criticised as out of touch with the abortion rights fight after posting a photo of herself watching protests about the overturning of Roe v Wade on TV.On Friday, after a Supreme Court ruling overturned the landmark 1973 case establishing a constitutional right to an abortion, the vice-president shared a photo of herself watching abortion rights protests on CNN from aboard Air Force 2, the presidential jet.“I know there are women out there who are afraid,” she wrote on Twitter on Friday. “To those of you who feel alone and scared: I want you to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Politics Federal#Scotus#The U S Supreme Court#The Department Of Defense#The Supreme Court#Department
Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Judge whose son was murdered in their home says Kavanaugh plot shows justices need better protection

A federal judge whose son was murdered by a disgruntled lawyer in their family home has said that the plot to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is further proof that judges need better protection.US District Judge Esther Salas told Fox News’ America Reports on Wednesday that “enough is enough” and called on Congress to pass a bill to bolster security for federal judges and limit the amount of personal information available about public officials online.“I think that members of Congress can see the escalation in the numbers of threats against judicial officers,”she said.“It’s just got to stop.”Judge Salas’ 20-year-old...
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris picks up another loser talking point on abortion

Vice President Kamala Harris is one of the worst politicians in the country. So naturally, she took up one of the least persuasive arguments in favor of abortion after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade. Speaking to CNN, Harris tried to win over as many people as possible by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder who refused to certify election results sentenced for joining Capitol riot

A county official in New Mexico whose refusal to certify recent election results relies on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines has been sentenced for his role in the riots at the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – was sentenced on 17 June to 14 days in jail, including time already served, and was fined $3,000 with one year of supervised release and 60 hours of community service.He was convicted earlier this year on misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted area but was acquitted of disorderly conduct. Video footage during...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer tells Biden he will formally retire at noon THURSDAY after final opinions are issued and days after Roe v. Wade was overturned - clearing the way for Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in

Thursday will mark the final day on the Supreme Court bench for 83-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer, clearing the way for future Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first black woman on the high court. Tomorrow will also be the last day for the judicial body's most politically-charged docket in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden hastily ends press conference as reporters shout questions: ‘I’m out of here’

President Biden hastily ended a press conference on Thursday, turning his back as reporters shouted questions and declaring, "I’m out of here." Biden answered several questions from a pre-determined list of reporters during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, following the NATO Summit before he said, "All right, guys," and attempted to wrap things up. Multiple reporters still wanted to ask questions, and someone in the crowd promised to be quick, but Biden shut it down nonetheless.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

964K+
Followers
467K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy