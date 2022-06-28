ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump's crowd size obsession explains his entire presidency

By Chris Cillizza
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
The then-President's obsession with not just drawing large crowds but also with ensuring that everyone knew he drew large crowds is a rare through line connecting the early days of the Trump White House to his final...

Reuben Ouellette
3d ago

Did you see the size of the flock of 🐑 I gathered for an insurrection? Bigliest coup America has ever had. .

Dennis Sanchez
2d ago

billionaire??????? everything of his real-estate is dramatically inflated!

Howard Parker
2d ago

We all know why Donnie is so concerned about SIZE.

How Jared Kushner kept Donald Trump happy

Donald Trump's White House walked on eggshells, with everyone trying to find ways to keep the ever-irascible President happy and, by so doing, maintain their power within the administration.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
