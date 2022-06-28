New virtual trail guide takes visitors off-road from Washoe Lake to Virginia City

RENO -- A new off-road naturalist trail from Washoe Lake State Park to Virginia City was released this month offering in-person and virtual options to explore the area’s plants and wildlife. The 14.5-mile trail is part of an effort by the Nevada Off-Highway Vehicles Program and Nevada Division of Natural Heritage to promote “a new appreciation for the area.”

Originally featuring just 12 points of interest, the new virtual trail map has 20 points of interest and includes native plants, wildlife, geology and cultural history of the area.

“We are so excited for people to experience all of the natural beauty and history Nevada has to offer on this trail, whether it be in-person or virtually,” said Kristin Szabo, Administrator for NDNH. “The route offers views of rare and sensitive species of wildflowers and wildlife, and shines a light on the unique biodiversity of the area’s natural surroundings. I thank our partners for supporting efforts to develop the virtual trail guide and elevating Nevada’s celebrated outdoor heritage.”

The map can be used by hikers, mountain bikers or off-road vehicles, and the virtual version can be used by people from their homes or on a mobile device.

Links to the virtual trails are online at https://heritage.nv.gov/off-road-naturalist .

Source: NDCNR