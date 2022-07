When his first-year classmates at Dartmouth College’s Geisel School of Medicine ask Will Peterson what he did during his summer vacation, he’ll have quite a story to tell. The 23-year-old hiker and trail runner from Naples put his name in the hiking record books recently when he ascended all 48 of New Hampshire’s 4,000-foot peaks in a span of 3 days, 12 hours and 36 minutes.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO