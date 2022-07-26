ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMark Wahlberg is an award-winning American actor, reality TV star, and producer who rose to fame after launching a successful rapping and modeling career. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Wahlberg found himself in trouble with the law at a young age, serving 45 days in prison for an assault conviction at 16....

wonderwall.com

Kate Moss opens up about bad experience shooting her iconic Calvin Klein ads with 'macho' Mark Wahlberg, plus more news

Kate Moss opens up about feeling objectified, 'vulnerable' on 1992 shoot. The Calvin Klein ad campaign that made Kate Moss a household name in the early '90s also left her feeling "completely" objectified, "vulnerable and scared," the supermodel said during an appearance on BBC Radio 4 over the weekend. She also said she credits her campaign costar, Mark Wahlberg, with stirring up a lot of those ugly feelings. Asked about the now iconic 1992 photos, which show Kate wearing only jeans as she straddled "Marky Mark," as he was then known, Kate admitted she has "not very good memories" about working with the star. "He was very macho and it was all about him," she shared on "Desert Island Discs" (via The Independent). "He had a big entourage. I was just this kind of model." Kate said she was suffering from "severe anxiety" before she even got to the first day on the job. "I really didn't feel well at all before the shoot. For like, a week or two, I couldn't get out of bed," she said. The attitude of the designer and his team certainly didn't help. "They played on my vulnerability," Kate asserted, adding that "Calvin loved" her teenaged youth and innocence. In a 2012 Vanity Fair interview, Kate said the prospect of "straddling this buff guy" for the shoot made her feel like she wasn't herself. "I didn't like it. … I thought I was going to die," she said at the time. Asked about his interactions with Kate for the brand in 2020, Mark asked the Guardian, "I never really had a problem with Kate, did I?" Once he was filled in on her reaction to working with him, Mark acknowledged he "was probably a little rough around the edges" at the time. "But I've seen her and said hello," he added. "I think we saw each other at a concert here and there, we said hi and exchanged pleasantries."
Fox News

What made Mark Wahlberg famous? How the actor went from Marky Mark to movie star

Mark Wahlberg is a Hollywood star who has been in movies like "The Fighter" and "Ted." But before he hit it big, the Massachusets native performed in a band called Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. The hip-hop group started in 1991 and consisted of Wahlberg (Marky Mark), Scott Ross (Scottie Gee), Hector Barros (Hector the Booty Inspector), Terry Yancy (DJ-T) and Anthony Thomas (Ashley Ace).
Cinemablend

Kevin Hart Humorously Calls Out Mark Wahlberg For Not Casting Him In Entourage And Reveals Who He Lost The Role To

Many actors can probably recall that one part that they believed was going to be their big break, only for the role not to come through. The ultra-famous Kevin Hart is no exception, as he spent years trying to break through before landing the ensemble comedy Think Like A Man, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary . Before then, Hart was looking to the cast of '00s HBO series Entourage to be his jumping-off point. Given how huge the comedy at the time, it makes sense as to why he wanted a role that was up for grabs. Unfortunately, for him, things didn’t work out, even though he and executive producer Mark Wahlberg ended up working together years later on Netflix’s Me Time. With this, the comedian took it upon himself to humorously call out Wahlberg for not casting him in the comedy and reveal who he lost the role to.
Herbie J Pilato

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
SheKnows

North West is Not Afraid to Speak Her Mind & We Are So Here For It

Whether she’s teaching her friends how to do bloody special effects makeup in the woods or flashing the middle finger when she doesn’t want to take family photos, North West is sassy, bold, and undeniably true to herself. She’s also unafraid to speak her mind, much like her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She recently confronted paparazzi while in Paris for Fashion Week, and it’s so funny.
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
