Rep. Zeldin hopeful to be GOP pick for New York governor

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

News 12's Thema Ponton is in Baldwin at Rep. Lee Zeldin's camp. The Shirley congressman is hoping to win the Republican gubernatorial primary.

Live Updates: Primary day in New York

