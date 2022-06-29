ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Cove, NY

PRIMARY VOTE: Rep. Suozzi's camp awaits voting results in Glen Cove

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vjJik_0gOwjtUz00

News 12's Kevin Vesey is in Glen Cove at Rep. Tom Suozzi's camp.

Suozzi has called himself a "common sense Democrat" and says he is focused on bringing crime down in the state.

LIVE UPDATES: Primary day in New York

Herald Community Newspapers

Flower begins dredging Mill Neck Creek

Frank M. Flower & Sons began hydraulically dredging Mill Neck Creek on June 23, transplanting clams from an area it leases to another part of Oyster Bay with an employee of the Department of Environmental Conservation aboard to monitor the operation. The purpose is to eventually harvest the clams and sell them.
OYSTER BAY, NY
