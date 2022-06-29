GoldLink enlists PinkPantheress and Sam Gellaitry for a remix of Drake’s “Massive”

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Even accounting for rap years, it's a little insane that Duwap Kaine could be considered an OG. When he was 16, he dropped Underdog, arguably his best mixtape to this day, which is now a Rosetta Stone for the SoundCloud 2.0 generation. He’s continued to drop music at a consistent rate since then, but much of the hype from the days where he hopped on Pi’erre Bourne beats has dissipated. Instead, he’s doing things his own way. Whether that means turning the Auto-Tune all the way up, turning it all the way down, or working with producers like Mr. Weaver, prblm, and 6houl, who have some of the most interesting beats floating around SoundCloud right now, he’s down for whatever.

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO