Music

GoldLink enlists PinkPantheress and Sam Gellaitry for a remix of Drake’s “Massive”

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldLink's music has pulled from house music ever since his 2016 debut And After That, We Didn't Talk, so it's safe to say that the D.C. rapper probably didn't find Drake's new house-ified...

www.thefader.com

The FADER

Cardi B shares “Hot Shit” with Kanye West and Lil Durk

Cardi B is back with new music. Scroll down to hear "Hot Shit," which features Kanye West and Lil Durk, below. The Tay Keith-produced song is Cardi's first solo release of 2022 and follows last year's "Bet It." In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Cardi said she has...
MUSIC
The FADER

How Medicine Singers push powwow music into the avant garde

South By Southwest isn’t usually the best place to forge a durable creative bond. But in 2017, when the Eastern Medicine Singers — an Eastern Algonquin powwow collective — found themselves on stage with ex-Monotonix guitarist Yonatan Gat, the connection was instant. Five years later, they’ve released their self-titled, collaborative debut LP as Medicine Singers, out today via Stone Tapes/Joyful Noise.
MUSIC
The FADER

Watch Usher’s new Tiny Desk Concert

On the final day of Tiny Desk‘s Black Music Month series, Usher played a celebratory show at the NPR office studio. Just as Denzel Curry did yesterday, Usher brought a nine-piece backing band to the cramped concert space for his six-song, 25-minute set. June 2022 marks the 25th anniversary...
MUSIC
The FADER

Song You Need: Introducing Sarah Bonito’s new post-industrial project, Cryalot

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Sarah Midori Perry is a true enigma. As Kero Kero Bonito, along with Gus Lobban and Jamie Bulled, she’s released three LPs (as well as five shorter projects), each wildly different from the last: The crudely produced, tongue-in-cheek singalongs of their 2014 debut, Intro Bonito, gave way to the proudly saccharine Capital-P Pop of 2016’s Bonito Generation, which exploded into the rock ’n’ roll chaos of Time ’n’ Place in 2018. Through it all, she’s remained uncannily upbeat, her voice as peppy and unworldly as ever — even as she continues to show greater and greater affinity for the dark side.
MUSIC
The FADER

Lil Silva shares new songs featuring Skiifall and Charlotte Day Wilson

Lil Silva is a London producer who emerged in 2010 with Night Slubs and the era of "deconstructed club." Since then his work has developed far beyond any niche: he's produced for Adele on her album 25 and shared a number of EPs and singles. 2022 has been a banner year for Silva with tracks like the Sampha-featuring "Backwards" and "Another Sketch," and today he shares “What If?” featuring Montreal dancehall rapper Skiifall and “Leave It” with Charlotte Day Wilson.
MUSIC
The FADER

Travis Barker hospitalized in Los Angeles

Travis Barker has been hositalized and is currently receiving treatement at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. Images obtained by TMZ and published late on Tuesday show the Blink-182 drummer being stretchered onto an ambulance while his wife Kourtney Kardashian accompanied him. It is reported that Barker first went to West Hills hospital for an unknown health issue but was then sent to Cedars-Sinai on doctor's orders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

I’m Sorry You Feel that Way by Rebecca Wait review – family tragicomedy

Rebecca Wait’s new novel invites inevitable comparisons to Meg Mason’s runaway success Sorrow and Bliss. Both are about a pair of sisters; both grapple with madness, mad women and intergenerational trauma. Both are actively funny – because of, rather than in spite of, their subject matter. And both are sharp and wry, written with a clever and unusual clarity. To fail to make the connection would be to miss the obvious – and yet both books rather suffer in the comparison. To dwell too hard on the similarities renders them a blur of high emotions and waspish comments, one a little more composed, the other a little more immediate, demanding a favourite where no favourites need be played. Much, you could say, like sisters.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The FADER

Song You Need: Duwap Kaine is more than a humble pop star on “ASMR”

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Even accounting for rap years, it's a little insane that Duwap Kaine could be considered an OG. When he was 16, he dropped Underdog, arguably his best mixtape to this day, which is now a Rosetta Stone for the SoundCloud 2.0 generation. He’s continued to drop music at a consistent rate since then, but much of the hype from the days where he hopped on Pi’erre Bourne beats has dissipated. Instead, he’s doing things his own way. Whether that means turning the Auto-Tune all the way up, turning it all the way down, or working with producers like Mr. Weaver, prblm, and 6houl, who have some of the most interesting beats floating around SoundCloud right now, he’s down for whatever.
MUSIC
#Soundcloud#House Music#Scottish
The FADER

Calvin Harris and 21 Savage share Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 2 single “New Money”

On Wednesday, Scottish mega-producer Calvin Harris shared the star-studded features list for his next album, Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 2, featuring Pharrell, Pusha T, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Tinashe, Swae Lee, Halsey, Jorja Smith, Lil Durk, 6lack, and Charlie Puth, as well as Young Thug and Dua Lipa, who appeared on the record’s first single, “Potion.” He’s now released a second offering, “New Money” feat. 21 Savage. Along with the new track, he’s shared a complete list of collaborators for the forthcoming LP that includes the aforementioned artists as well as Stefflon Don, Shenseea, Normani, Offset, Coi Leray, Latto, and Donae’O. The project is due out August 5 via Sony Music.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

The 1975 share new album title, tracklist, truly wild song lyrics

The 1975 are plotting a return. On July 7 the pop group will release a new song called "Part Of The Band," the first single from their follow-up to their 2020 album Notes On A Conditional Form. The band's frontman Matty Healy shared a snippet of the song on Instagram yesterday along with the song's lyrics. The third and fourth lines are "I always used to bust into her hand / In my imagination," if you want a sense for what's happening here.
MUSIC
The FADER

Calvin Harris’ next project to feature Pharrell, Pusha T, and more

Calvin Harris has shared a stacked features list for his next project, Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2, arriving August 5 via Sony Music. In addition to Young Thug and Dua Lipa, who joined the Scottish producer for his May single “Potion,” the album will feature Pharrell, Pusha T, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Tinashe, Swae Lee, Halsey, Jorja Smith, Lil Durk, 6lack, and Charlie Puth, according to an album trailer posted to Harris’ Twitter and Instagram pages Wednesday afternoon. Check it out below and pre-save the LP here.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Song You Need: Icewear Vezzo, Peezy, and Payroll Giovanni’s triumphant “The Commission”

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Yesterday, the Detroit Metro Times ran a profile of Peezy that went long on his career arc and basked in the current moment. It was made clear throughout that the story of his rise was closely intertwined with many others: Tee Grizzley, Team Eastside alums Babyface Ray and Damedot, and Flint’s Rio Da Yung OG are just a few of the names mentioned. But it’s especially moving when Team Eastside’s once rivals Doughboyz Cashout are mentioned, and Peezy and Doughboy Clay talk about putting their differences to the side to build together.
DETROIT, MI
The FADER

Listen to Snail Mail’s cover of “Feeling Like I Do” by Superdrag

Snail Mail has shared a cover of Superdrag’s 2002 single “Feeling Like I Do” as part of Spotify's Singles series. Scroll down to listen to Lindsey Jordan's take on the alt-rock song plus a new version of Valentine song "Headlock," below. "I think that the Spotify version...
MUSIC
The FADER

Two Shell’s Icons EP is immersive and frenetic electro

In a future without hoverboard-based competitive sports, daily trips to tourist traps on Mars, or basic human dignity, at least we have Two Shell. Since 2019, the U.K. duo's rave music has peeled back the layers of our drab dimension into new frontiers, but it was the one-two punch of this year's singles "home" and "no reply" where Two Shell really went supernova. After dropping "Pods" and "Dust," the latter of which was playlisted for Songs You Need this month, Two Shell have unveiled their new EP Icons. It contains three previously unheard songs, opening with "Ghosts," which features a friendly robotic voice eager to show us their colorful world. Hear it below.
MUSIC
The FADER

Watch Oliver Sim cover Placebo, reunite with xx bandmate Romy at London solo show

Later this year Oliver Sim of The xx will release solo debut album Hideous Bastard. In the run-up to the September 9 release date he is playng a series of low-key solo shows, with his first taking place on Wednesday night at London venue Shoreditch Town Hall. During the headline set Sim covered "Nancy Boy" by Placebo and was joined on stage by his xx bandmate Romy Madeley-Croft for two songs. Scroll down to see fan footage from the show.
MUSIC
The FADER

Kanye West sued over “Flowers” sample

Kanye West has been sued for copyright infringement again, Billboard reports and court documents reviewed by The FADER confirm. A complaint filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York by attorneys for Ultra International Music Publishing (UIMP) claims Ye did not clear the sample of Marshall Jefferson’s 1986 house anthem “Move Your Body” that can allegedly be heard at least 22 times on the Donda 2 track “Flowers.”
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Desire share “Days & Nights” video, announce tour dates

Desire—the Italians Do It Better project fronted by Megan Louise— have shared a camp and super fun video for "Days & Nights." The video, premiering below, riffs on a sci-fi aesthetic with Louise using a crystal ball to access a parallel dimension. A mysterious drink pushes an already surreal situation into further trippy territory as the mysticism collides with a flash of violence and cold blood pours from her eyes.
ROCK MUSIC

