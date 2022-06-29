ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Stitt wins GOP nomination in Oklahoma governor’s race

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt easily won the GOP primary on Tuesday in his race for reelection as Oklahoma governor, taking advantage of...

Comments / 10

kaynation
3d ago

great he'll try to throw more money away on failing businesses. Like the car company that hasn't even produced a car yet, that's about to go bankrupt. or the crypto mining company, while that market has crashed!

NBC News

Oklahoma Governor Primary Election Results

NBC News isn’t showing a breakdown by type of vote in Oklahoma. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by the type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. That information isn’t widely available in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Voters’ Advice For State Leaders: ‘I Don’t Think They’re Working Fast Enough’

Oklahoma voters had plenty of advice for elected leaders Tuesday. On election day, Oklahoma Watch reporters asked voters how well they were being represented by elected leaders and what else they wanted state officials to know. Here is a representative sampling of perspectives from voters interviewed in Arcadia, El Reno, Luther, Moore, various sections of Oklahoma City and Tahlequah:
KOCO

Drummond knocks off O’Connor in Oklahoma AG race

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond has knocked off incumbent Attorney General John O’Connor in the Republican primary in the race for Oklahoma attorney general. With no Democrat and only a Libertarian on the November ballot, Tuesday’s victory for Drummond, 58, means he is almost certain...
KTUL

Tulsa Public Schools could be first district to violate CRT ban in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's been almost a year since the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved emergency rules for House Bill 1775, which bans critical race theory in Oklahoma. In March, the board adopted more permanent rules. Just last week, Brad Clark, OSDE's legal counsel, announced Governor Stitt...
Get prepared to vote Tuesday in Oklahoma

Voting precinct boundaries and polling stations may have changed. Many Tulsa County residents might find different information on newly distributed voter registration cards — whether it be a precinct number, a polling location or a legislative district — even if they haven’t moved in the past decade.
6 Oklahoma primary election races to watch

The primary election on Tuesday, June 28 will help narrow the candidate pool for several federal and state offices — such as governor, superintendent, attorney general and all seven of Oklahoma’s delegates in Washington, D.C. You can view a full list of races here. The latest data from...
What to know before heading to the polls in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Tuesday, Jun. 28 is primary election day in Oklahoma. Voters will be deciding who their parties' nominees will be to go up for election in November, among other ballot measures. The Oklahoma State Election Board recommends that voters double-check their polling places as a...
