The news cycle has continued with some really hard headlines again this past month and I wanted to acknowledge that before I get into the list of events for July. So many people won’t be able to spend the summer with their families due to the recent tragedies in our area. As I mentioned in my last newsletter, people deal with grief in different ways and sometimes spending time in the community, or with friends and family, can be a great way to help you heal.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO