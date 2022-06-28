Former PGA standout Johnny Miller returns to Boise

BOISE — World Hall of Fame golfer Johnny Miller returned to Hillcrest Country Club on Monday, the site of a 9-hole victory in a event dubbed “Battle of the Broadcasters” in 2006.

As Miller recalls, he made a three-foot putt for birdie on the last hole that allowed him and his NBC partner Roger Maltbie to beat the CBS team of Gary McCord and Lanny Wadkins.

Miller spent nearly 30 years as the lead analyst on NBC broadcasts after winning 25 events on the PGA Tour including the U.S. Open and British Open.

Sixteen years later after the broadcasters showdown, Miller was in Boise as the special guest for the Albertsons Boise Open Media Day and the run up to the 33rd annual tournament in mid August. It’s one of three key Korn Ferry Tour events at the end of the season as golfers try to secure PGA Tour cards.

Miller spent 20 minutes talking one on one with the Idaho Press. He addressed the hot topic, the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series, among a few other things. To some extent he understands the money grab by the defection of players from the PGA Tour.

He thinks the longstanding PGA Tour will be fine.

“I’m not sure what the Saudis are getting out of it. Is it entertainment?” Miller asked rhetorically. “I’m trying to figure out what their end game is. Maybe it’s their way of getting back to the U.S. for the things they’ve said about their way of life. And I think they’re going to try to take over the women’s professional game. ... Money is a heck of a temptation.”

LIV will have the first of four consecutive events in the United States beginning this weekend at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, a seven-hour drive from Boise. According to the Associated Press, the 48-man Portland field will include 22 players who have or had PGA membership at the start of the year.

“They have a pretty good list now with (Bruce) Koepka, (Sergio) Garcia, (Lee) Westwood, (Louis) Oosthuizen, Abraham Ancer, Kevin Na, Patrick Reed,” Miller said. “Dustin Johnson has a lot of life in him, but Koepka has been in a slump.”

The PGA Tour doesn’t own the four majors. But there’s talk that the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and the British Open should follow the PGA Tour’s lead and ban LIV participants starting in 2023.

“They’re (the majors) their own entity. I think it drives the PGA Tour crazy that they don’t (own them). But nobody really knows if LIV is a competition or a fun deal.”

The LIV tournaments are three-day events that start on Thursdays and conclude on Saturdays, something that would have been appealing back when Miller was playing regularly.

“I’d have been tempted because I didn’t like playing on Sundays,” said Miller, a member of the Church of Latter-day Saints.

Miller, 75, was asked a hypothetical question. If he were playing today, would he be tempted to jump to LIV.

“If you look at most of the guys who are going to the LIV tour, I don’t want to use the term over the hill, but I guess I’m using it, they are guys that are in a bit of a slump or they’re older,” Miller said. “They’ve already made their name, they’re famous. I probably would have really been tempted if I was later in my career.

“I don’t know if the (PGA) Tour can uphold its stance that once you play the LIV tour you’re banned for life. I could see that going to court. That’s a big issue. ... There’s no guarantee that LIV is going to (have a long life).”

The Albertsons Open prides itself on giving money to charity, especially in the Boise area. It led all Korn Ferry events last year, raising $2.9 million. The tournament has exceeded $30 million in money raised for charity since 1990.

The tournament is also proud that many of the young rising stars today have found immediate success on the PGA Tour; 80% of the PGA Tour events this year have been won by Korn Ferry graduates.

Two of the most recent examples of players coming through Boise are Scottie Scheffler, currently the No. 1-ranked player in the world, and Will Zalatories. Scheffler and Zalatoris tied for second at the U.S. Open earlier this month.

Scheffler has won more than $13 million this season, a PGA record. Miller’s career earnings over a 21-year career were $2.7 million.

“It’s fun to follow guys who competed here in Boise. Scottie Scheffler, for example, who go right out on the PGA Tour and in no time he’s won four tournaments including the Masters,” Miller said. “It’s not only PGA Tour level on the course (in Boise), but it looks like a PGA Tour event with large crowds that come out to support the golf tournament, the concerts and other things they have going on at the event. ... I admire how this has become a fun event that is more than just golf.”