Hinsdale, IL

1 seriously hurt in I-294 crash near former Hinsdale Oasis, ISP says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

One person sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on the Tri-State Tollway, Illinois State Police said.

The crash had traffic at a standstill in the northbound lanes. Chopper 7 HD was over the scene near the former Hinsdale Oasis in the western suburbs.

SEE ALSO | Amtrak derailment: 4 killed, 150 hurt when train hits dump truck, crashes near Mendon, Missouri

ISP District 15 responded to two-unit motor vehicle crash on the Interstate 294 northbound near milepost 25 at 4:23 p.m., state police said.

One person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, preliminary information indicated. All northbound lanes of I-294 near milepost 25 were closed for the investigation.

Police did not provide further information about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

CBS Chicago

Person hit, killed by Amtrak train in Glenview

GLENVIEW,  Ill. (CBS) -- A person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Glenview Friday evening. Amtrak reported that Hiawatha Service Train 340 was headed from Milwaukee to Chicago around 6:50 p.m., when it hit someone on the track near the Glen of North Glenview train station, 2301 Lehigh Ave. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Glenview police said. None of the 178 passengers and crewmembers on the train was reported to be injured, Amtrak said. Glenview and Amtrak police are investigating.
GLENVIEW, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

2 hospitalized after car hits large truck, causing rollover on Route 47 near Hebron

A woman was cited and hospitalized and a man was also hospitalized after a car hit a truck, causing the truck to roll over on Route 47 near Hebron. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District responded around 4:10 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Route 47 and Thayer Road in unincorporated […] The post 2 hospitalized after car hits large truck, causing rollover on Route 47 near Hebron appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
HEBRON, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Passenger transported to hospital after large box truck rolls over near Marengo

Fire officials say one person was injured and had to be transported to the hospital after a large box truck rolled over near Marengo Thursday morning. The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:43 a.m. Thursday to Route 20 and Church Road in unincorporated Marengo. Marengo Fire and […] The post Passenger transported to hospital after large box truck rolls over near Marengo appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
MARENGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Driver seriously injured, trapped after semi-truck rolls over on Interstate 94 near Deerfield

Authorities say a driver was trapped and seriously injured after a semi-truck pulling a tractor-trailer rolled over during a vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Deerfield. The Illinois State Police and Deerfield-Bannockburn Fire Protection District responded around 7:05 a.m. Wednesday to Interstate 94 north of Route 22 in Deerfield for a report of a two-vehicle […] The post Driver seriously injured, trapped after semi-truck rolls over on Interstate 94 near Deerfield appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
DEERFIELD, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man convicted in attack on private investigator that left victim severely injured near Antioch

A jury this week convicted an Antioch man in the attack of a private investigator, who said he was punched more than 100 times and suffered severe injuries last year near Antioch. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a disturbance in progress on the evening of January 20, 2021, at Nicklaus Way […] The post Man convicted in attack on private investigator that left victim severely injured near Antioch appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
ANTIOCH, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 police officers injured after driver blows through red light, crashes into CPD squad car

CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were injured after their squad car was struck by a driver who ran a red light Wednesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. A 31-year-old woman was driving southbound around 11:51 p.m. when she blew through a stop light and struck a Chicago police car on the passenger side in the 8700 block of South South Chicago Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Crystal Lake police investigating man found dead behind school

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - A man was found dead Wednesday behind a school in suburban Chicago. Shortly before 7 p.m., police and fire department officials responded to the rear property of Crystal Lake Central High School for a report of a man having a mental health crisis. When authorities arrived...
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
chicagopopular.com

Munster Officer dismissed from his post after disastrous accident

While traveling on the 1400 block of the Munster Police Officer Ridge Road, he observed a violator traveling west at high speed and getting in and out of traffic. The officer made a U-turn on Ridge Road and attempted to catch the violator. Police reported that in the Ridge Road...
MUNSTER, IN
starvedrock.media

Car enters river at Ottawa; driver's body recovered

Divers recover a driver from the Illinois River at Ottawa early Thursday. Police Chief Brent Roalson said, just before midnight, officers attempted a traffic stop at Norris and Canal. In so doing, though, the suspect drove away, going south on La Salle, across Veterans Bridge and entering Allen Park. Police witnessed the vehicle drive over a bank and into the river.
OTTAWA, IL
Block Club Chicago

15-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Truck Driver Hit Him On Southwest Side Last Week

CLEARING — A teenager from Garfield Ridge died from his injuries three days after a truck driver hit him Friday near Midway Airport, police said. The crash occurred about 4 p.m. Friday in the 6200 block of South Austin Avenue, police said. Joshua Avina, 15, was crossing the street on his bike at the alley when a delivery truck driver heading south hit him, police spokesperson Steve Rusanov said, citing preliminary information.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man radioed fake “10-1” police emergency as hundreds of teens converged on the Belmont CTA station Monday, prosecutors say

A Chicago man faces felony charges for allegedly radioing a fake “10-1” police emergency that sent dozens of cops racing to the Belmont CTA station as a large crowd of young people descended on the area Monday night. Coincidentally, real police officers declared their own 10-1 about an hour later as they tried to manage the growing crowd.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Police warn of series of catalytic converter thefts on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of a series of catalytic converter thefts near Jefferson park (16th District) that have taken place over the past week. The offenders pull up alongside parked vehicles, climb underneath and remove the catalytic converter, police said. No details are known about...
CHICAGO, IL
