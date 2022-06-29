1 seriously hurt in I-294 crash near former Hinsdale Oasis, ISP says
One person sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on the Tri-State Tollway, Illinois State Police said. The crash had traffic at a standstill in the northbound lanes. Chopper 7 HD was over the scene near the former Hinsdale Oasis in the western suburbs. SEE ALSO | Amtrak derailment: 4 killed, 150 hurt when train hits dump truck, crashes near Mendon, Missouri ISP District 15 responded to two-unit motor vehicle crash on the Interstate 294 northbound near milepost 25 at 4:23 p.m., state police said. One person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, preliminary information indicated. All northbound lanes of I-294 near milepost 25 were closed for the investigation. Police did not provide further information about the crash. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.
