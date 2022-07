Acupuncture is typically known for treating pain but did you know that acupuncture is also utilized to manage a host of women’s health concerns?. Periods do not have to be painful; acupuncture can help alleviate the pain and discomfort associated with the menstrual cycle with symptoms such as headaches, PMS, bloating, and acne. Acupuncture treatments can also be used to regulate an irregular menstrual cycle and to help ease symptoms associated with the hormonal imbalance of PCOS or endometriosis.

