SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Firefighters and Police were dispatched to a possible structure fire Friday morning at the former Food King grocery store on 19th St. at MLK. The first officer to arrive encountered a subject with a box cutter threatening to cut himself barricaded in the building. According to emergency communications, the officer could see black smoke coming from the building. San Angelo firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the fire. Police called for specialized personnel and equipment. At least one officer was seen with what appears to be a non-lethal weapon.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO