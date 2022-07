Yes, it’s the birthplace of Nashville hot chicken. Yes, it’s easy to find biscuits and barbecue by the bucket-full. And yes, there’s more country music (and bachelorette parties) than you can shake a stick at. But with roots set in decades of Southern cooking meshed with the influence of immigrants from the far reaches of the globe, Nashville has quickly furthered its restaurant repertoire with a variety of noteworthy spots, far from basic.

