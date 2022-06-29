ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

1 hospitalized after 18-wheeler lands in hole at construction site in west Houston, police say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWdr7_0gOvWryt00

At least one person has been hospitalized after an 18-wheeler fell into a hole at a construction site in west Houston, police said.

Police said a waste management truck was headed southbound on Eldridge, just south of the Katy Freeway, when the driver called police about a vehicle in front of them. The driver of the big rig said they could either hit the car or go through the construction zone, police said.

In the moment, the driver chose not to hit the car and went through the construction zone, where the big rig fell nose-first into the 20 to 30 feet deep hole, police said.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to HPD.

According to the police, the hole the truck fell into is part of the waste management flood control system, but the truck was not part of the construction crew.

