Spokane, WA

Brenna Greene Leaves KREM For KOIN Gig, Howard Stern Considers Joining DC Circus

By Jason Remington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrenna Greene, KREM 2/Spokane Sports Director is moving to KOIN 6/Portland as a sports anchor-reporter. Born and raised in Portland, Brenna has been at...

A Day at the Saudi-Backed Golf Tournament That Was Roiled in Controversy Before It Began

Even before it began, the high-profile golf tournament held at a private club just outside of Portland was roiled in controversy. The newly founded golf tour, LIV Golf, is backed by the Saudi Arabian government’s investment branch, which has been accused of investing major bucks in sports in order to distract attention from the country’s human rights abuses. That gave the tour a dark reputation before it even began, as regional mayors surrounding Portland and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) offered scathing rebukes, as did family members of victims of the 9/11 attacks at a Thursday morning press conference just seven minutes away from the tournament course.
Oregon National Guard Flyovers

The 142nd Wing out of Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. will conduct Independence Day flyovers for ceremonies and parades at locations throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington. 142nd Wing Commander, Colonel Todd Hofford, says the Wing is grateful to be able to support patriotic holidays such as this. “There's...
Howard Stern
14 Fantastic Specialty Markets in East Portland

Whether a recipe calls for a specific ingredient or a hankering for a particular snack hits, sometimes a trip to the regular grocery store just won’t cut it. In East Portland, these markets carry specialty ingredients, often also serving as cultural hubs for the communities they serve. This map will point you in the direction to everything from locally made vegan cheeses to imported snack mixes from India. For more spots to eat on this side of the Willamette, check out our East Portland map.
Fourth of July fireworks shows happening in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you looking to find somewhere to watch fireworks this Fourth of July?. A few cities including Portland, Vancouver, and Cannon Beach have banned the use of fireworks. RELATED | Where can fireworks be sold, used in Western Oregon & SW Washington?. If you are looking...
How long are we supposed to pretend?

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. This just makes us all look incredibly stupid and out of touch. How long are we supposed to keep pretending like we don't know about the Portland Police Bureau's...
Portland Officials Travel to Denmark

A delegation of Portland elected officials and staff went to Denmark last week to learn about that country’s efforts to decarbonize industrial businesses. The group included Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio, Bureau of Planning and Sustainability director Donnie Oliveira, Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal, and Metro Councilor Duncan Hwang.
