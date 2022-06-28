Brenna Greene Leaves KREM For KOIN Gig, Howard Stern Considers Joining DC Circus

Even before it began, the high-profile golf tournament held at a private club just outside of Portland was roiled in controversy. The newly founded golf tour, LIV Golf, is backed by the Saudi Arabian government’s investment branch, which has been accused of investing major bucks in sports in order to distract attention from the country’s human rights abuses. That gave the tour a dark reputation before it even began, as regional mayors surrounding Portland and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) offered scathing rebukes, as did family members of victims of the 9/11 attacks at a Thursday morning press conference just seven minutes away from the tournament course.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO