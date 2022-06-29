ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Live: AP reports Salvi wins Republican U.S. Senate primary, will face Duckworth

By Garen Vartanian
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gO0Fs_0gOvRSHt00

Follow live unofficial results for the June 28 primary election for Illinois’ executive branch seats.

All results are unofficial until certified by the state house.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. and votes are being counted. This story will be updated as numbers come in.

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Attorney General Refusing to Represent the State in Abortion Case

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa's Republican governor has rejected two-thirds of the Democratic state attorney general's requests to join multistate lawsuits, under an unusual compromise that has allowed her to repeatedly block the state's involvement in challenges to Trump administration policies. Iowa Attorney General Miller agreed in May 2019 to seek Gov. Kim Reynolds' approval before he would join multistate lawsuits.(AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
chicagopopular.com

GOP candidate for gov also says he wants to meet with Lori Lightfoot

After calling Chicago a hellhole, Darren Bailey now says he has hope and faith in the city. “I believe that Chicago will be the greatest city in this nation and I want to be a part of making that happen.” GOP candidate for gov also says he wants to meet with Lori Lightfoot.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Republicans#U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
wevv.com

J.B. Pritzker wins Democratic nomination for governor in Illinois primaries

Incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker has been declared as the winner of the Democratic nomination for Illinois governor in Tuesday's primary election. The Associated Press declared Pritzker as the winner of the Democratic nomination around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, just 30 minutes after the polls closed. Pritzker has served as the 43rd...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Unofficial election results: Illinois Primary

Check the outcome of the Illinois primary here. Illinois voters turned up at the polls Tuesday for the primary election. A look at the Illinois primary election before the polls close. Kentucky attorneys respond to abortion ban; some offering pro bono services. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT.
ILLINOIS STATE
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
1K+
Followers
205
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy