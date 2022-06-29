Live: AP reports Salvi wins Republican U.S. Senate primary, will face Duckworth

Related
Illinois Election Results: Voters choose Democratic, Republican nominees in state primary
Illinois voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the primary election.
tspr.org
Central Illinois Republican credits one endorsement for his GOP win. It wasn’t Trump or Bailey
A conservative who had the backing of Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey says that's not the key endorsement that helped deliver his victory in his Illinois House primary. Bill Hauter, an emergency room physician from Morton, said his campaign got a big boost from Keith Sommer. He's the retiring...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Attorney General Refusing to Represent the State in Abortion Case
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa's Republican governor has rejected two-thirds of the Democratic state attorney general's requests to join multistate lawsuits, under an unusual compromise that has allowed her to repeatedly block the state's involvement in challenges to Trump administration policies. Iowa Attorney General Miller agreed in May 2019 to seek Gov. Kim Reynolds' approval before he would join multistate lawsuits.(AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
Live: AP calls Budzinski winner in 13th Congressional District primary
Deering leads the GOP race in the 13th while Markel has lead in the 12th Congressional Democratic primary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump endorsed candidates win Illinois primary elections
The Illinois primary elections turned out to be a resounding endorsement of candidates supported by former President Donald Trump. It capped a day of confusion and surprises.
Live: AP calls attorney general primary for Republican DeVore
DeVore secured 44.4% of the votes to Kim’s 34.5%.
chicagopopular.com
GOP candidate for gov also says he wants to meet with Lori Lightfoot
After calling Chicago a hellhole, Darren Bailey now says he has hope and faith in the city. “I believe that Chicago will be the greatest city in this nation and I want to be a part of making that happen.” GOP candidate for gov also says he wants to meet with Lori Lightfoot.
advantagenews.com
Candidates who challenged Pritzker COVID orders leading in pre-election polls
Two men who challenged Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 executive orders are leading in their bids for the GOP nomination to statewide office, the most recent Ogden & Fry poll of likely Republican voters shows. State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and attorney Thomas DeVore are also addressing whether they stand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WQAD
Illinois Primary: Salvi wins GOP nomination for Sen. Duckworth's seat in Congress
MOLINE, Ill. — Midterms are just around the corner, and Illinoisans will head to the polls June 28 to cast their votes in the state's 2022 primary election. Results for this race can be found on News 8's elections page or just below:. Among the top races on the...
Rodney Davis concedes to Mary Miller in Illinois 15th congressional Republican primary
As of roughly 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Miller had a nearly 16 point lead over Davis.
7 Illinois Republicans seek to replace Duckworth in Senate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Seven candidates sought the Republican nomination in the primary Tuesday for U.S. Senate as polls closed in Illinois, with the winner taking on incumbent Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Duckworth, 54, a wounded Iraqi war veteran and popular politician, is unopposed in the primary. She will...
Did the ‘Trump effect’ influence Illinois primary elections?
There is a lot of national "buzz" about former President Trump's impact in Tuesday’s Illinois primary races.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlsam.com
‘Illinois finally has someone who is going to stand up and get to work.’ -Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey
Senator Darren Bailey will face off with Governor JB Pritzker this November. Steve Cochran talks with Sen. Bailey about how he plans to unify Chicago and the rest of the state and lay out a plan for how to deal with issues in Chicago on WLS AM 890.
wevv.com
J.B. Pritzker wins Democratic nomination for governor in Illinois primaries
Incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker has been declared as the winner of the Democratic nomination for Illinois governor in Tuesday's primary election. The Associated Press declared Pritzker as the winner of the Democratic nomination around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, just 30 minutes after the polls closed. Pritzker has served as the 43rd...
KFVS12
Unofficial election results: Illinois Primary
Check the outcome of the Illinois primary here. Illinois voters turned up at the polls Tuesday for the primary election. A look at the Illinois primary election before the polls close. Kentucky attorneys respond to abortion ban; some offering pro bono services. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT.
Races widen in Republican primaries for Illinois 112th and 114th State House districts
But plenty of votes remain to be counted.
Illinois Primary Election: Jonathan Jackson wins Democratic nomination in 1st District, AP projects
Jonathan Jackson, the son of civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson, has won the Democratic nomination for 1st Congressional District in the Illinois primary election, the AP projected.
How many metro-east votes still need to be counted? A look at what’s left from IL primary
Why do vote counts sometimes change days after an election? Here’s what to know about election certification and delayed vote totals.
Results of June 28 Illinois' 10th Congressional District Election
The Illinois' 10th Congressional District covers all or part of Cook County, Lake County. The U.S. House of Representatives elections in Illinois are scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary was scheduled for June 21, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.
Republican voters showed up. Here’s a breakdown of voter turnout in St. Clair County
How many St. Clair County residents cast their ballot in June 28 primaries? Here’s information from the county clerk’s office, plus comparisons from turnout in 2018, 2014 and 2010.
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville, IL
1K+
Followers
205
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT
As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.https://www.bnd.com/
Comments / 0