The Parent Trap alum, who turns 36 on July 2, called her partner, financier Bader Shammas, her "husband" in an Instagram post on Friday. "🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she captioned a photo of the two of them. "I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏"

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO