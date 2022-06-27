ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Could Daydreaming Be a Subtle Symptom of ADHD?

Psych Centra
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone gets caught in a daydream every now and then. But constant or disruptive daydreaming may be a sign of a mental health condition, like ADHD. Daydreaming is associated with all kinds of fanciful names — zoning out, having a wandering mind, or experiencing flitting thoughts. Occasionally escaping...

psychcentral.com

Comments / 2

Related
Psych Centra

‘Borderline Schizophrenia’: Can Borderline Personality Disorder and Schizophrenia Cooccur?

It’s rare for borderline personality disorder (BPD) and schizophrenia to occur together, but it is possible. Mental health conditions aren’t usually cut-and-dry conditions. It’s common for some people to have multiple mental health conditions that might be connected, such as living with depression and anxiety, or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance use disorder (SUD).
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Happens When Schizophrenia Goes Untreated?

If schizophrenia is left untreated, symptoms may intensify and last indefinitely. A multifaceted treatment plan can help. Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder that features symptoms of psychosis such as hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized thoughts. Some of these symptoms may get worse if ongoing treatment isn’t received. During its...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Dissociative Disorder#Personality Disorder
psychologytoday.com

Life with Dissociative Identity Disorder

As a survivor with both lived and professional experience of dissociative identity disorder, DID, there are a few things I wish people understood. Life with DID is hard, very hard. When you are managing life with multiple parts, there can be competing needs among those parts. What to wear, who to spend time with, career choices, and identifying which parts are responsible for which aspects of daily living (getting ready, taking care of grocery shopping, going to work). One part may pay the bills while another part may have no awareness that a bill is even due, especially early in the recovery process. Living with DID can be exhausting and while DID systems should never be compared, there are some aspects of daily life where we can all relate.
MENTAL HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
Psych Centra

Methamphetamine Psychosis vs. Schizophrenia

While meth psychosis and schizophrenia can cause delusions and hallucinations, the two separate conditions have distinct differences. Psychosis is a state in which you lose touch with reality. When you’re experiencing psychosis, it can be challenging to know what’s real and what isn’t. Certain substances, such as...
MENTAL HEALTH
marriage.com

15 Things That Happen When You Ignore A Narcissist

In most cases, narcissists like to be the center of attention and want to be treated as extremely important figures. The question now is, “What happens when you ignore a narcissist?”. On a good day, a narcissistic person can be pretty charming since they can act polite, kind, and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
ScienceAlert

Scientists Detect Intriguing Differences in The Eyes of Children With Autism And ADHD

When it comes to neurodevelopmental conditions like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), the earlier and more accurate the diagnosis the better – it means more time for treatment and symptom management, and often a diagnosis provides people with a far better understanding of themselves. However, ADHD and ASD – like many mental disorders – require criteria to be diagnosed, and exist on a nuanced spectrum. There's no one test that can identify what's going on. New research suggests a potentially speedy, reliable alternative for detecting signs of these conditions: an eye test. Scientists have been able to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

4 Reasons to Separate

Separations can be a final step before divorce, but often they are a way to reboot a relationship. Separations can be a way of lowering the emotional temperature and deciding how you really feel and what you each need. Be clear about the goal of the separation, and if children...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

4 Strategies to Manage a Narcissistic Partner

Managing your narcissistic partner is an active process. Being clear about who you are, having a voice, knowing your limits, and setting boundaries can help you manage a narcissistic partner. If you are being emotionally abused it is time to strongly consider moving on. The DSM describes narcissistic personality disorder...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Conversation U.S.

How do painkillers actually kill pain? From ibuprofen to fentanyl, it's about meeting the pain where it's at

Without the ability to feel pain, life is more dangerous. To avoid injury, pain tells us to use a hammer more gently, wait for the soup to cool or put on gloves in a snowball fight. Those with rare inherited disorders that leave them without the ability to feel pain are unable to protect themselves from environmental threats, leading to broken bones, damaged skin, infections and ultimately a shorter life span. In these contexts, pain is much more than a sensation: It is a protective call to action. But pain that is too intense or long-lasting can be debilitating. So how...
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Is This Schizophrenia and Depression — or Both?

Up to 40% of people with schizophrenia have a depressive disorder. The relationship between schizophrenia and depression is a complex one. Most people with schizophrenia experience at least one depressive episode. In fact, depression often occurs before the first symptoms of psychosis even appear. However, symptoms of depression and psychosis...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Are The 7 Principles of Mindfulness?

Applying the seven essential attitudes of mindfulness can help you cultivate awareness of the present moment and may help calm your anxious mind. Mindfulness involves being in the present moment and being aware of where you are and what you’re doing. The essence of mindfulness is awareness of your...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Underground Shame and Adverse Childhood Experiences

Shame from adverse childhood experiences is primarily stored in and managed by the nonverbal, visual right brain. Rewiring shame imprinted in the early years calls for more than the traditional left-brain approaches. Shame can be viewed as a signal to love and accept the imperfect but worthwhile core self. On...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Souls: It’s Time We Give Up the Ghost

The idea that we have souls contributes to harmful legislation regarding criminal behavior, addiction, abortion, and the right to die. Science does not support the idea that we are animated by an immaterial soul. Accepting that we have no soul does not detract from life’s meaning; rather, it leads us...
SCIENCE
Healthline

Is There a Link Between ADHD and Frontotemporal Dementia?

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition that makes it difficult for you to focus and follow through with various tasks. According to the American Psychiatric Association, it affects roughly 8.4 percent of children and 2.5 percent of adults. Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a rare form of...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellmind.com

What Is The Difference Between Bipolar Disorder and ADHD?

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and bipolar disorder are two diagnoses in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5). They are two distinct conditions with different causes, symptoms, and treatment options. However, there are some similarities in presentation and symptoms. It is possible for someone to meet the...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy