Swim and Dive Teams Collect CSCAA Academic Honors

Congratulations to the Nursing and Theater Departments, who won $50,000 from the Franklin I. and Irene List Saemann Foundation to launch an Interprofessional Health Education initiative with a live production of Frontline, Carthage’s original play about COVID through the eyes of frontline healthcare workers https://www.carthage.edu/live/news/41303-video-premiere-carthage-theatre-project-shows. The Saemann Foundation is a family foundation that supports libraries, volunteer programs, hospitals, colleges and other organizations that serve the expansion culture, education, and healthcare.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO