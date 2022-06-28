ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Swim and Dive Teams Collect CSCAA Academic Honors

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Carthage College men's and women's swimming and diving squads have been named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar...

Nursing receives grant to fund IPE curriculum

Launching Interprofessional Health Education at Carthage College. The Bachelor of Science in Nursing program has received a $50,000 grant from the Frank I. and Irene List Seamann Foundation. This grant will assist with launching interprofessional health education. The Nursing program at Carthage features a curriculum designed to incorporate best practices...
Former Carthage Defensive Back Amani Dennis to play in USFL Title Game

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Former Carthage College football defensive back Amani Dennis will play in the United States Football League (USFL) title game with the Philadelphia Stars on Sunday, July 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will be televised by...
July 2022 Grants Roundup

Congratulations to the Nursing and Theater Departments, who won $50,000 from the Franklin I. and Irene List Saemann Foundation to launch an Interprofessional Health Education initiative with a live production of Frontline, Carthage’s original play about COVID through the eyes of frontline healthcare workers https://www.carthage.edu/live/news/41303-video-premiere-carthage-theatre-project-shows. The Saemann Foundation is a family foundation that supports libraries, volunteer programs, hospitals, colleges and other organizations that serve the expansion culture, education, and healthcare.
Adjusted Holiday Hours at the Caf

Lunch: 12:30pm - 1:30pm . Closed until later in the summer. Locations and hours beginning Monday, July 18 will be announced at a later date. Please keep an eye out for future dining services updates throughout the summer. Sponsoring Department, Office, or Organization:. Dining Service. For more information, contact:. Esmeralda...
