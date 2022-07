We recently closed escrow on a ten-acre parcel within the Anza-Borrego Desert State Wilderness area (formerly Sheep Canyon Wilderness Area). This remote parcel, accessible only by foot, sits at about 2,600 feet in elevation and is near Deering Canyon and the Valley of the Thousand Springs. The family we purchased the property from bought it sight unseen 50 years ago. At the time title gave the location as Coyote Canyon Jeep Trail, which does not exist anymore.

