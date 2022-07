In 2022, it has already become obvious that cryptocurrencies have appeared in our lives for a long time. The crypto market is developing at a rapid pace, although it suffers such drawdowns that we have seen in recent weeks. On top of this, the instability of the global economy is an additional growth driver for “protective assets”, which certainly includes Bitcoin. In the current situation, investments in digital assets look the most intelligent, but it is quite difficult for an ordinary investor to navigate the cryptocurrency space and choose the most profitable investment format.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO