Summer is well and truly in full swing. And heralding the arrival of a joyful July and our annual Hamptons Most Stylish list, the Daily Summer’s second installment lands today. On the cover, you’ll find our beloved Gigi Hadid, who recently turned her talents to a collaboration with Frankies Bikinis. Inside, we meet the namesake founder—Francesca Aiello—and get the suss on how she launched her swimwear brand while still a Malibu teen, kicking around the beaches of Southern California with Hadid and their fellow childhood BFF, photographer Alana O’Herlihy, who captured the collection in all its nostalgic glory.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO