PORTLAND (WGME) — It's now more expensive to live and work in Portland. This, after the city increased several fees on July 1st. One example: small purple trash bags will now cost you 40 cents more. And the larger ones went up 80 cents to $3.50 a bag. Sewer and stormwater rates also went up. So did city parking rates.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 10 HOURS AGO