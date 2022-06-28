1-year-old brought back to life after nearly drowning in NJ pool

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Angela DiPietro-Sabatine, 57, of Pennsauken, NJ, was sentenced on June 28, 2022, to four years and three months in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $2,644,543 in restitution and the same amount in criminal forfeiture by United States District Court Judge Joshua D. Wolson for her theft of more than $2.6 million dollars from her former employer, the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation (DRWC), an organization whose mission is to design, develop, and manage the central Delaware River waterfront from Oregon to Allegheny Avenues for the benefit of Philadelphia residents.
Comments / 0