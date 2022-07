On Aug. 7, hundreds of volunteers in Wildwood will help about 100 adaptive athletes of all ages ride waves as part of the MossRehab Healthcare Network’s Life Rolls On “They Will Surf Again” event. That same day, local surfers will help push children with special needs and wounded veterans into the waves right here on Long Beach Island as part of the Waves of Strength event. And in both events, volunteers will help both adults and kids glide into waves on special adaptive surfboards built by Tuckerton surfboard builder/surfer Luke Alvarez.

TUCKERTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO