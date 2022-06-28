ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

July 2022 New Music Releases

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 3 days ago
Now that it's the halfway point of 2022, the first six months of the year have featured the return of Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Future and The Weeknd, a surprise album from Drake and more. As the weather continues to heat up, there's incoming pressure from some of your favorite artists...

Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Male Hip Hop Artist at 2022 BET Awards

And the winner is Kendrick Lamar. The Compton, Calif. rapper took home the win for Best Male Hip Hop Artist award at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night. The 22nd version of the yearly awards show went down Sunday night (June 26). Artists like Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars as Silk Sonic, plus Megan Thee Stallion, among others, were named winners as well. Following the show, K-Dot was revealed as the winner of this year's Best Male Hip Hop Artist award. Kendrick beat out a list of some of hip-hop's biggest stars including Drake, Future, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Kanye West and Lil Baby.
COMPTON, CA
Prosecution Witness in YNW Melly Case Believes Rapper ‘Authorized’ Hit on His Mom, Melly and His Mother Respond

Documents from the YNW Melly case have surfaced that show a witness for the prosecution believes the South Florida rapper tried to put a hit on his own mother. On Sunday (June 26), court documents surfaced from an April 11, 2022 deposition conducted with Detective Danny Polo, referred to as the witness, in order to establish whether he believes YNW Melly is a member of a gang. In sworn testimony obtained by XXL, Polo, who has done searches of Melly's phone, says the information he obtained shows the rapper is guilty of multiple crimes including authorizing a hit on his mom, Jamie King.
CELEBRITIES
Lil Durk Shoves Fan for Allegedly Disrespecting King Von – Watch

Video has surfaced of Lil Durk pushing a fan at a recent concert for allegedly disrespecting King Von. On Sunday (June 26), Lil Durk performed at De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands. During the show, things went left when the Chicago rapper put hands on a fan. In video captured from the show, Durk starts to turn up to King Von's "Crazy Story," when he abruptly tells the DJ to cut the sound. He then points out somebody in the crowd.
CELEBRITIES
Here Are 21 Great Hip-Hop Songs With House Music Samples You Should Know

House music being celebrated in new songs from big-time acts like Drake and Beyoncé has turned into a huge conversation as of late, but the fast-paced, drum and hi-hat-riddled genre has always had a home in popular music. To draw a more direct line, it’s always been part of music that was started by Black people. House started in the late 1970s, by black Chicago DJs and producers. The soul of it, not lost at all with its use of futuristic electronic sounds, translates right into hip-hop. As time has evolved, so has the music. While house is dance music at its core, other elements like techno have been sprinkled into it over the years, but ultimately, those are genres that exist on their own. And, while it may feel like hip-hop is on the verge of a house takeover, the reality is, it’s never left.
MUSIC
Kanye West Orders Local Restaurant College Dropout Burgers to Change Logo and Menu Names – Report

An Australian burger joint is reportedly being forced to rebrand after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from Kanye West. On Thursday (June 30), Australian news outlet West Australia Today reported that local burger joint owner Mark Elkhouri, founder of College Dropout Burgers, has gotten backlash from his idol Kanye West in the form of threatened legal action if he does not rebrand his restaurant. Aside from the title, which is a reference to Ye's debut album, The College Dropout, the restaurant has menu items that allude to Ye songs and LP, such as the Golddigger, a fried chicken burger, the Good Morning breakfast burger and a Cheezus burger.
RESTAURANTS
Kendrick Lamar Performs at 2022 Glastonbury Festival Wearing Crown of Thorns as Blood Appears to Fall From His Head

Kendrick Lamar closed out his headlining set at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival wearing a crown of thorns as blood appeared to be dripping from his head. On Sunday (June 26), Kendrick Lamar wowed audiences with his headlining performance at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival and delivered a powerful statement at the end with his rebuke of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which made abortions federally legal.
MUSIC
Drake Leaves Female Fan Hanging After Dapping Up All Men Around Her

Drake recently left a female fan hanging with her hand out after he dapped up every male around her. In an Instagram video posted by Get Cha Weight Up TV on Tuesday (June 28), Drake was spotted hanging with a group of fans in a nightclub, handing out handshakes to everyone in his vicinity except for one person who happened to be the only female in the crew.
CELEBRITIES
Cardi B Wants to Get Her New Music Promo Over With So She Can Get a Tummy Tuck

Cardi B is ready for her next venture. For, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper is now ready to go under the knife after she gets promotion over with for her new music. Taking to her Instagram Stories on June 30, she shared that she is planning on getting a tummy tuck after she initially got liposuction back in 2019. "This stomach, is giving tummy tuck," she said while showing off her outfit to fans.
MUSIC
KenTheMan’s 2022 XXL Freshman Freestyle

KenTheMan is a self-proclaimed "rap best friend." She makes the kind of confidence-boosting music that puts bad days on ice. Reclaiming the superpower within seems a lot more attainable with her assured rhymes as the soundtrack. The Houston rapper, who earned a rightful place on the 2022 XXL Freshman cover this year, brings those emboldened bars to her Freshman freestyle.
CELEBRITIES
Megan Thee Stallion Trends After Videos of Her Twerking on Instagram Go Viral

Megan Thee Stallion recently had the internet abuzz after posting some impressive twerk videos on Instagram that went viral. Megan is currently touring overseas in Europe. Last night (June 28), she posted video of herself turning up and twerking for the camera in some awe-inspiring clips. In the videos, Megan is in a room with several people, one of whom appears to be her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. She's wearing a pair of very short red shorts. She bends over in front of an arm of a chair and makes her considerable cakes wobble acapella while being egged on by the camera operator and the other people in the room. As her cheeks undulate quickly, Meg even gives her rapidly wiggling wagon some two-handed slaps. In another video she gives a female friend a lap dance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Video of Eminem Meeting Bobby Shmurda After Walking Offstage Goes Viral – Watch

A video of Eminem meeting Bobby Shmurda backstage at a concert has gone viral and has fans wishing something would come out of their brief interaction. On Friday (June 24), a clip surfaced online of Eminem performing with Snoop Dogg at the 2022 Apefest event in New York City. The two rap icons performed their collaborative single, “From the D 2 the LBC.” After their performance, Em walked backstage and bumped into Cordae, who he instantly recognized and dapped up and hugged.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Here’s a Trip Down Memory Lane From Former XXL Freshmen Sharing Their Cover Experience

There's a few experiences in a rising hip-hop artist's career that likely appears on their bucket list of goals, with XXL Freshman being one of them. The celebration of the game's next promising superstars to take the genre to new levels has always been a coveted position since the annual cover launched in 2007. Becoming a XXL Freshman has put a fresh set of eyes on countless artists over the last 15 years. Whether it's a rapper who rose to fame quickly or an artist who had a slower start to discovery, there's been plenty of talent across the 159 XXL Freshmen inducted into 15 different classes.
ENTERTAINMENT
10 Favorite Episodes Of The Office To Watch During The Heat Wave

We're in the midst of a heat wave here in Idaho, currently. For the first time this year, we're seeing temperatures reach triple digits in some areas of the Treasure Valley. It's not fun being outside when it's that hot. It's not safe for your pets, either. So, why not stay inside and enjoy some of your favorite TV shows? My suggestion? The Office.
TV SHOWS
Ray J Gives Hilarious Explanation for His Unfortunate Verzuz Performance – Watch

Ray J has given a full explanation of how his recent viral Verzuz performance went array in hilarious fashion. During the most recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, which aired on Sunday (June 26), the rapper-turned-podcaster and his cohosts weighed in on the Omarion and Mario Verzuz hits battle that occurred on June 23. The show featured a pre-battle in which Ray J made a spectacle with his off-key vocals and antics. Joe Budden ended up calling Ray on the phone to get the explanation for the singer's performance straight from the horse's mouth. The singer-entrepreneur's excuses had the podcast hosts cracking up.
CELEBRITIES
The Break Presents – CEO Trayle

Influences can dictate someone's trajectory and the company one keeps can be what changes everything. Back in New York City, the Bronx-born future rapper CEO Trayle was just a 12-year-old kid who hung out with adults nearly double his age, as they hit the studio. The crew—who had members that rapped, produced and engineered—let the little kid hop on the mic, creating a hunger within him that would change his life. Now 27 and continuing to shine since his 2020 song "OK Cool," which has over 30 million combined streams on Spotify, CEO Trayle has only continued to grow, while changing his style at a moment's notice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Southside Claims He Bought 10 BBLs for Women, Calls Himself Bob The Builder

There's no shame in producer Southside's game when it comes to coming out of his pocket to purchase a woman a Brazilian butt lift. On Tuesday (June 28), Sizzle appeared on Real 92.3's The Cruz Show for an interview in preparation for his new album. During the sit-down, the beat maker discussed his familiarity with paying to get women's cheeks augmented when the topic randomly came up. The "Hold That Heat" producer revealed he is no authority on the topic, but he is frequently a financier of fraudulent cakes.
MUSIC
