BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother was arrested in the death of her four-month-old daughter, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Keanna Thomas, 23, is facing negligent homicide charges in connection with the infant’s death. Police said Thomas’ daughter was found dead on June 18 at a home on Alexander Avenue near Plank Road.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO