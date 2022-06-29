ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

Ga. Teen with Special Needs in Need of Medical Care Is Missing — and Parents Fear She Was Lured Away

By Steve Helling
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 16-year-old Georgia girl has been missing for two weeks — and her parents are worried that she was lured away by someone she met online for the purposes of human trafficking. Kaylee Jones was last seen on June 14 when her parents said goodnight to her at...

people.com

Comments / 26

Houseofart Andromedaeudauniamobius
3d ago

PARENTS! MAKE SURE you know about every contact your child has, what they watch on media. The police can go backwards on her phone to locate her. FBI

Reply
14
Secret Agent
3d ago

So sad but a child with autism should never have access to the internet without supervision. There are sites that are safe to surf and you can block the 'other known' sites. I pray she is found safe

Reply
11
Laura Flaherty
3d ago

God I hope they find her parents you have to check your childrens phones and computers they don't have a right to privacy in your house

Reply(1)
10
