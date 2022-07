If you're anything like us, the first time you learned exactly who Ciara was, you were listening to "1, 2 Step" while getting ready for school in the morning. And while we're completely obsessed with her music from the early '00s as well as the hits she's churning out today like "Level Up" and "Rooted," some fans may not be aware that she's also a mom of three.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO