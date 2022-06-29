ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rabid raccoon bites person in Gainesville

By Ben Anderson
A person was bitten by a rabid raccoon in the 4600 block of Pinyan Drive in Gainesville, according to an alert Tuesday afternoon from Hall County.

Hall County Animal Control was advised Tuesday that the raccoon tested positive for rabies. This is the fifth confirmed case of rabies in Hall County in 2022.

A spokesperson for the county did not have any further information.

Positive alert signs will be posted in the area where the rabid raccoon was located. If you see an animal acting abnormally in the area, contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or during non-working hours, call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.

