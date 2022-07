MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One popular program is returning to the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market for the season. Partridge Creek Farms’ “Power of Produce” returns this summer to teach kids about the importance of produce and where it comes from. The program will feature different activities like collecting a variety of colored vegetables or asking farmers about their favorite produce. The Partridge Creek Farm founder, Dan Perkins says it is all about teaching kids important life skills.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO