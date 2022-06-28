ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Hallie, WI

LH man charged in shooting case

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man has been charged with shooting a gun, striking another person, in May near Melby Street in Lake Lake Hallie.

Chee K. Thao, no age given, 2173 Highway OO, was charged in Chippewa County Court with discharging a firearm toward a person and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He previously posted a $1,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area around Melby Street and N. Hastings Way on May 7 after a report of a person being shot in a “road rage” incident. The dispatcher later confirmed that the caller was the person accused of firing the gun.

When interviewed by police, Thao said the victim had approached his vehicle, after Thao’s car had passed the victim’’s vehicle. “Mr. Thao indicated that (the victim) banged on his window, so Mr. Thao discharged his weapon from within his vehicle.”

Thao further explained that both cars were stopped at the traffic lights on Melby Street, and the victim had gotten out of his car and approached Thao’s vehicle, and Thao became “spooked.”

He told police, “I didn’t want to kill the guy. I just wanted to scare him.” Thao said the victim got in his vehicle and drove away.

Officers located the victim, who had gone to a hospital in Eau Claire with a gunshot wound and was being treated by staff. The victim told police he was northbound on Hastings Way when Thao’s vehicle passed him on the right in speeds reaching 100 mph. The victim stated “he was upset as there were children in his vehicle, and he felt the other driver put the children in danger,” the criminal complaint reads. He admitted getting out of his vehicle at the stoplight, saying he tapped on Thao’s car window one time.

When Thao pulled out his black handgun from his rear waistband, the victim retreated to his own car. The victim had two holes in the skin of his left shoulder.

“There was a hole with blood coming out of it on the rear of his left shoulder, and another hold with blood oozing out in the front right of his left shoulder,” the complaint reads. The medical records indicate the bullet entered the back and side of the victim’s deltoid and exited the front and side of his pectoralis.

