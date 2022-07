GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Community Foundation of Greater Flint has announced grants in five Genesee County communities. A $2,000 grant was awarded to Youth Health and Fitness Fund of the Clio Area for their 2022 Race Sponsorships. Several community organizations work together to implement a series of three 5K Walk/Run races from May to October to promote healthy living. Funds will be used to sponsor the race expenses such as t-shirts; medals; and healthy snacks.

