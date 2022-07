Williams will have an updated aerodynamics package for its FW44 Formula 1 car for the British Grand Prix, which will be added to Alex Albon's car to assess performance. The team had hoped that the advent of the new-for-2022 regulatory framework would help to continue its recovery, after finishing eighth in the 2021 constructors' championship, but Williams has found it difficult to extricate itself from the back of the field in the nine races so far.

