Rockland County, NY

Catalytic converters stolen from Meals on Wheels in Rockland County

By Diane Caruso
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than half a dozen catalytic converters were stolen from a charity in Rockland County. Just as Meals on Wheels was starting its week, the nonprofit realized...

newjersey.news12.com

WestfairOnline

Rockland nonprofit suffers theft of catalytic converters from its vehicular fleet

A charity in Clarkstown has been victimized by thieves who stole catalytic converters from seven of their vehicles. News 12 reported that Meals on Wheels Rockland discovered the crime on Monday morning when they beginning to prepare for the daily food deliveries. An unsuccessful attempt was made to steal the catalytic converter on an eighth vehicle, while three other vehicles were not touched.
