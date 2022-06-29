Catalytic converters stolen from Meals on Wheels in Rockland County

HALEDON, N.J. -- New Jersey police are searching for the driver who crashed a car into a Passaic County building.As CBS2's Christina Fan reported Wednesday, the vehicle slammed into a flower shop in Haledon.The shop has been in the family for three generations. The entire facade of the building, which is original from the 1940s, was damaged. That's why one of the owners was so upset she got into her car and decided to chase the perpetrators down.Surveillance video shows the moment a Ford Edge went full speed into Morningside Florist on West Broadway as Brian Fischer and his daughter...

HALEDON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO