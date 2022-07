Carl Rains, age 81, of Middlesboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on June 28, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Bell County and a deacon at Gospel Outreach Church. Carl is preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Betty Rains, parents John Henry and Opal Rains, brothers Aubrey Rains, Estil Rains and Lee Roy Rains, and great grandson Maxwell Rains.

MIDDLESBORO, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO