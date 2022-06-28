ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Ooh, ahh, OUCH!

discoverhealth.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBottle rockets, spinners, mortars, cakes, sparklers … it's July Fourth, and nothing says Independence Day like the sizzle and boom of fireworks. There's a thrill to lighting that fuse, but there's a danger, too. That is why all of us at Spartanburg Medical Center's Level I Trauma Center encourage you to...

www.discoverhealth.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenvillejournal.com

Revealed: ReWa’s secret weapon in fighting waterway litter

If you’ve spotted what might seem like an odd-looking V-shaped contraption floating in the Reedy River along the Swamp Rabbit Trail, chances are good you’re looking at an unsung hero of the Upstate waterways: ReWa’s first Bandalong™ Litter Trap. Manufactured by Storm Water Systems in Cleveland, Georgia and one of only 23 in the U.S., the low-impact structure is designed to capture litter before it flows farther downstream by using the current to guide debris into the trap, all while protecting wildlife and without hindering recreation.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate church helps fund new building with fireworks sales

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greer church is raising money for a new church by selling fireworks. O’Neal Church of God pastor Tim McConnel says his congregation outgrew the old campus. “We’ll only hold around 300,” McConnel said, “And so, the church began to grow. We have absolutely...
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate park reopens popular feature in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The splash pad at Unity Park in Greenville reopened Friday morning following a month of operation. We previously reported that the park’s popular feature was not working and staff has been on site trying to fix the issue. The park closed the splash pad for two weeks from June 20 to […]
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Government
WSPA 7News

Police: Fireworks are not allowed in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said fireworks are not allowed within the limits of the city. Police said, each year on Independence Day, officers respond to numerous fight calls, disturbances and noise complaints associated with fireworks. Officers have confiscated many fireworks that violate city ordinance 22-124. The ordinance states the following: It […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Must-Try Greer SC Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greer SC

Greer is in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The City of Greer is at the border of Greenville and Spartanburg Counties. The Blakely farmhouse was the first known house in Greer. Later, land lots were sold off. That’s when W.T. Shumate realized there was potential for a town around the train station.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Masked Singer competition in Greenville on Saturday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Masked Singer National Tour is coming to Greenville!. The popular entertainment series will feature fan-favorite masked characters from the TV show live on stage plus celebrity guest hosts. There will also be a surprise local celebrity participating in the fun. Audience members will use...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Fireworks#Blindness#Ahh#Independence Day
FOX Carolina

Keeping your AC cool this summer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sarah Coldiron says her AC has been out since last Sunday. “It was right at the beginning of the heat wave last week,” she told FOX Carolina. “And it was hot. It’s been pretty awful.”. As a mom to young child and...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Police warning residents of new text message scam

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is warning residents about a new scam targeting people in the area. Officers said residents have reported that they received a text message from someone pretending to be from the Spartanburg Police Department. The message states that officers are selling t-shirts at a discount and includes a link to click.
SPARTANBURG, SC
livingupstatesc.com

Ingles Open Road in Easley, SC

The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
wpde.com

3 mini horses die, donkey fights for its life after being poisoned in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Three miniature horses have died after being poisoned in Rutherford County, according to their owners. On Wednesday, June 29, a fence was being installed at the Sprinkle family farm. Madison-Rose Sprinkle said outdoor cameras are also on the way. She said the security updates are being implemented following the death of three of her mini horses.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

The Mary Black Rail Trail in Spartanburg, SC

Are you looking for a new place to stretch your legs out and get some exercise in Spartanburg, SC? Maybe you are looking for a spot that will appeal to kids of different ages & interests? The Mary Black Rail Trail offers residents and visitors to downtown Spartanburg, SC more than just an urban hiking trail.
SPARTANBURG, SC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Greenwood, SC

Greenwood, South Carolina, has a lot to offer interested visitors. It is a city where you'll find all the warmth and charm of a little neighborhood combined with the lively, energetic vibe of a major metropolis. Most tourist attractions in Greenwood are related to culture and history. Still, some locations...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Local eye clinic offers free services to patients

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local eye clinic is helping patients for free thanks to a nonprofit organization. Servants for Sight is an organization that works to provide those living uninsured and below 200 percent of the poverty line with eye care. Doctors at Foothills of Family Optical...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Madden Bridge Road

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We know about the issues on Madden Bridge Road, in Pickens County. The road is in Central, between Highway 93 and Six Mile Highway. Your submissions told us the conditions were bad from Six Mile Highway to R.C. Edwards Middle School. So, we looked into this for you.
CENTRAL, SC
carolinatails.org

WORLD’S OLDEST DOG LIVES IN SOUTH CAROLINA

The world’s oldest dog lives right here in South Carolina. Pebbles, a four-pound Toy Fox Terrier was born March 28, 2000, and was named the oldest dog in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records in May. Pebbles lives in Taylors, SC with her parents Bobby and Julie Gregory. Pebbles’ family originally hoped to adopt a large breed dog when they first set their eyes on the pocket-sized pup. What Pebbles lacked in stature, she made up for with her larger-than-life personality. As Bobby looked around, he noticed the puppy following him and running alongside her enclosure every time he would walk by. According to Bobby and Julie, Pebbles can be a bit cranky when waking up, but at her age, why not?!
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to “extensive fire” in Asheville, NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department announced that crews are responding to a building fire on Montford Avenue. The department released information about the situation via Twitter on Tuesday night. This is a developing situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy