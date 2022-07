SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Grant funds will sponsor more than 300 children in northwest Louisiana for an entire year and provide free books. United Way of Northwest Louisiana(UWNWLA) has been awarded a $10,000 grand from Brookshire’s Food and Pharmacy for their Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library on June 28. Through the Imagination Library program, one book will be delivered to children’s homes once each month. Children enrolled from the beginning of the program will own a small library of 60 books by the time they enter kindergarten, at no cost to their families. In total over 3,600 free books will go to local children.

