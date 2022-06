The BCWGA is enjoying the summer season with new events, fun Play Days, Play Away days, and celebrating more winning lady golfers. The Aces & Graces Scramble scheduled for Monday, May 23 was “rained out.” A great disappointment for the 40 Aces and 40 Graces who had registered to play. The event, however, is being rescheduled for the Fall.

BIG CANOE, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO