ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Grab the Popcorn: Best Spots to Catch Outdoor Movies in Atlanta

By Angelica Kajiwara
Tinybeans Atlanta
Tinybeans Atlanta
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fireflies, popsicles and outdoor movies: the summer trifecta is upon us. Is there any better way to enjoy friends and flicks than on a blanket under the stars? We don’t think so. So, grab your bug spray, folding chairs, picnic baskets and blankets, and head out to enjoy an evening of...

tinybeans.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta Magazine

How Black-owned vegan restaurants in West End prefigured Atlanta’s passion for plants

State Representative El-Mahdi Holly is a longtime customer of Soul Vegetarian #1, where he’s particularly a fan of the roasted kalebone entree, a high-gluten dish that mimics meatloaf, and which he orders with two sides: vegan mac and cheese and sweet potatoes. A vegetarian all his life, Holly began patronizing the West End mainstay in 1995, during his sophomore year at Morehouse College—long before plant-based food became a citywide trend, and before recent development brought new interest to the neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Top 8 Best Restaurants to Visit in Atlanta, Come Hungry!

Atlanta has changed over the years, and she's truly come into her own in the culinary scene, taking the farm-to-table movement to the next level. Restaurants like Miller Union and Restaurant Eugene are visiting farmer's markets regularly, fostering partnerships with local farmers, and meeting the demands of customers seeking the freshest of ingredients. But these aren't your grandma's meats and veggies; they sing with creativity, flavor, and boldness. It's time to build your Atlanta bucket list of gastronomic proportions. Dress up for an elegant night on the town at Cape Dutch, or come casual to Gunshow. Make a reservation (and deposit) at Staplehouse on the weekend, or shop the new Ponce City Market area during the week with a stop at Breeza Cucina. Hit up Hugh Acheson's Empire State South for a weekend brunch, or escape to Umi for a whirlwind romantic experience. Whatever your dining style, company, or location in the city, we've got something you'll love. Whatever you do, come hungry!
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

6 free Atlanta date ideas you’ll actually enjoy

Who says a great date means emptying your wallet? There are several ways you and your date can have a great time together without spending a dime. Here are six free date ideas for your next rendezvous around the city:. Take a hike. Grab a pair of comfortable shoes, a...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookhaven, GA
City
Suwanee, GA
City
Kennesaw, GA
City
Marietta, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
City
Sugar Hill, GA
Tinybeans Atlanta

The Scoop: Where to Grab Ice Cream in Atlanta

Don’t let the heat get you all hot and bothered—scoop up some of the original Mother’s Little Helper and chill out, instead. From classic favorites at ice cream institutions to modern takes on the sweet stuff, Atlanta’s dripping with options. You’ll especially love the spot that has two kid favorites: trains and ice cream.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Atlanta Botanical Garden Will Soon Host This Unforgettable Summer Party

There’s always something going on at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Host to unmissable exhibitions and events throughout the year, their summer line-up is taking the cake for their outstanding commitment to combining botanicals, art, and entertainment. Their Summer Party is all set to be the celebration of the season,...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Movies#Popcorn#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Newtown#Movie Info#Havingfun#Raya#Screen#Cruella
The Georgia Sun

Dogs available for adoption in Atlanta this week

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

7 Spectacular Atlanta Fireworks Displays To Enjoy For July 4th

If you’re ready to kick off the summer with a bang, then you should definitely head to one of the fabulous fireworks displays on offer this Independence Day weekend. From the largest Fourth of July fireworks show in the Southeast to a thrilling day at Six Flags Over Georgia, keep scrolling for some unmissable Fourth-spiration.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

6 lobster rolls you’ll love in Atlanta

For being so far from the ocean, Atlantans love their seafood. When the season permits, we flock toward the New England staple, the lobster roll. And why not? Sweet, fleshy lobster piled onto a toasted top-split bun. Sounds like heaven. As for what makes up the rest of that sandwich you’re about to inhale is a bit of a debate. Mayo vs. butter; how much spice and what part of the lobster you use all come into play when building a lobster roll.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
thetoptours.com

7 Best Weekend Getaway Idea From Atlanta (2022)

What is the most relaxing feeling after working five days rigorously at the office? Well, heading out for a rejuvenating weekend. And when you are in Atlanta, there are endless weekend getaway options available around. From choosing the myriad of places in Georgia or steeping a little further and opting for spending weekends in North Carolina, options are truly endless. Within just a short 2 to 3 hours of drive, you will find yourself either breathing the fresh mountain air, sensing the cool sea breeze, or relaxing in some secluded village away from the city’s hustle and bustle.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 amazing burger places in Georgia

If your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some crispy french fries on the side, and you also happen to live in Georgia, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three great burger places in Georgia that serve insanely delicious burgers.
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

Dual-branded Margaritaville and Club Wyndham resort opens in downtown Atlanta

Residents and visitors to Atlanta can now “waste away in Margaritaville” thanks to Club Wyndham Atlanta, the city’s newest hotel, and its first timeshare. The 22-story dual-branded Margaritaville and Club Wyndham resort tower, located next to Downtown’s Ferris wheel at 155 Centennial Olympic Park Drive, officially opened last week. The structure overlooks the city’s main tourism district, offering guests views of the Georgia Aquarium, CNN Center, National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Bank of America building, and even Stone Mountain.
ATLANTA, GA
reportwire.org

7 Crave-Worthy Vegan Restaurants in Atlanta

For anyone moving to a new city, familiarizing yourself with the local food scene is an essential part of making yourself feel at home. This is especially true if you’re a vegan, as some cities have limited options when it comes to vegan-friendly eateries. Luckily, living in Atlanta means plenty of delicious options to choose from. So if you’re vegan and are getting ready to rent an apartment in Atlanta or you already own a home in the city, be sure to check out some of the top vegan restaurants Atlanta has to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
Tinybeans Atlanta

Tinybeans Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
221
Followers
349
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Helping families in Atlanta have more fun and make more memories with their kids.

 https://redtri.com/atlanta-kids/

Comments / 0

Community Policy