A passionate dream dream turned into a reality

Currently, a disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico is being monitored for tropical development. and it could lead to abundant rain later this week and weekend. Right now, it is known as Invest 95-L and it has a chance to become a tropical depression through Thursday. At this point, it really doesn't matter if this strengthens to depression or not. This area will combine with an old frontal boundary will enhance rainfall on parts of the Texas coast through late this week and this weekend. You can check out the latest weather radar for the Gulf of Mexico by visiting Accuweather.com.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO