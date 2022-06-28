ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield to begin testing sewer inflow connections

By Amy Phillips
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gGvpf_0gOrEtFT00

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The city of Pittsfield wants residents to be aware of the upcoming testing of the city’s sewer system. Crews will be conducting smoke and dye testing over the next few months in an effort to detect illegal inflow connections to sanitary sewer systems.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Inflow is usually stormwater runoff from rain or melting snow that enters the city’s sewer system through street storm drains. Residents may be unaware they have an illegal connection, and stormwater from their property that doesn’t need to be treated flows to the wastewater treatment plant, straining the sanitary sewer system. The smoke and dye tests will help identify where runoff water is originating from.

“When there is heavy rainfall, the sanitary sewer cannot handle the excess flow from inflow,” said Commissioner Ricardo Morales, of the Department of Public Services and Utilities. “This leads to sanitary sewer overflows of untreated wastewater into one’s home, street, and yard. It also affects the treatment plant’s ability to treat wastewater.”

Smoke testing to be held on Gloversville sewer system

The city has provided a list of stormwater and sewer do’s and don’ts on its website . If any property owner is concerned about an illegal connection on their property they can contact the city’s Engineering Department at (413) 499-9327 to make a request for an engineer to make an inspection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Fireworks: What’s legal and how to celebrate safely

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —  Fireworks are a staple in Fourth of July Celebrations, but it can be tricky to know what’s legal and what’s not if you plan on hosting your own backyard celebration.  Officials across the Capital Region are warning about the danger of using fireworks this Independence Day weekend. Using or buying some […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Pittsfield, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflow#Sewer System#Urban Construction#Utilities#Gloversville#Engineering Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, July 1

Today's five things to know include an investigation into a swatting incident in Saratoga County, the arrest of two members of an alleged scam ring in Amsterdam, and the rescue of a Vermont woman after she was recognized on a NEWS10 broadcast.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady Republicans call for removal of Black Lives Matter mural

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In 2020, the city of Schenectady joined other municipalities across the state and country by painting the phrase “Black Lives Matter” outside of city hall on Jay Street. Albany painted similar mural on Lark Street. The city spent around $13,000 according to a FOIL request by the Schenectady Republican Committee. Now, that […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy