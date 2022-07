ASHEBORO N.C. – What started as a call for a possible overdose in Asheboro ended with two people arrested, a gun seized, a stolen car recovered, all after a vehicle chase. On June 30, 2022 at around 6pm emergency crews and police were called to a possible overdose in the parking lot of the Randolph Mall. The 911 caller stated two subjects were slumped over inside a vehicle, which was parked in front of Belks.

