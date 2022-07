The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce Board met May 25. Discussion was held on the July 4th parade. Start time is 6 p.m. following the normal parade route. From the corner of Grand & Franklin, to MacArthur, and ending at the Dent County Courthouse. Parade entry forms are available at the Chamber/Visitor Center. The theme is Exploring America’s Roads and Rivers.

SALEM, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO