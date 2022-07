GRANT COUNTY — Several communities around the county will be holding celebrations of the 246th birthday of the United States in the county. Prairie City’s Fourth of July celebrations will kick off early the morning of Independence Day, Monday, July 4. Dayville’s celebrations will start on Saturday, July 2, and continue through Independence Day. And Monument’s observances will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3.

