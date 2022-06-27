Little Bacon Bear at the 2022 BET AWARDS

Your favorite terror and our very own Little Bacon Bear was live at the 2022 BET Awards! For the first time, her show right here on 93.9 WKYS was broadcasted straight from Los Angeles to The DMV (and worldwide on kysdc.com) 7pm-12am! Little Bacon Bear writes on IG “I’ve been a busy bear this weekend First time taking my night show on @939wkys all the way to the 2022 #BETAwards and it was really something special As I catch my breath – check my story to watch the exclusive interviews with some familiar faves!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LITTLE BACON BEAR (@littlebaconbear)

Take a look at her exclusive interviews with our fav Ari Lennox and Ella Mai plus photos below…

1. Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

Source:Radio One Digital

Little Bacon Bear in the radio room at the 2022 BET Awards

2. Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

Source:Radio One Digital

Little Bacon Bear poses for the camera at the 2022 BET Awards

4. French Montana & Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

Source:Radio One Digital

Little Bacon Bear with French Montana at the 2022 BET Awards

5. Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

Source:Radio One Digital

Little Bacon Bear in the radio room at the 2022 BET Awards

7. Blac Chyna & Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

Source:Getty

Little Bacon Bear with Blac Chyna in the radio room at the 2022 BET Awards

8. Little Bacon Bear & Ne-Yo at the 2022 BET Awards

Source:Radio One Digital

Little Bacon Bear & Ne-Yo in the radio room at the 2022 BET Awards

10. Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

Source:Radio One Digital

Little Bacon Bear in the radio room at the 2022 BET Awards

11. DVSN & Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

Source:Radio One Digital

Little Bacon Bear in the radio room with DVSN at the 2022 BET Awards

12. Omeretta The Great & Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

Source:Radio One Digital

Omeretta The Great & Little Bacon Bear the radio room at the 2022 BET Awards

13. Arin Ray & Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

Source:Getty

Little Bacon Bear with Arin Ray at the 2022 BET Awards

14. Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

Source:Under Armour

Little Bacon Bear in the radio room at the 2022 BET Awards

15. Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

Source:Radio One Digital

Little Bacon Bear in the radio room at the 2022 BET Awards