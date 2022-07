On Thursday, the Supreme Court limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority in regulating greenhouse gases, a move that comes at a time when experts have warned about the need to take action on climate change.The ruling was brought after a challenge to a lower court opinion brought by Texas and more than a dozen other states. Vaibhav Bahadur, an associate professor in the Cockrell School of Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin called the SCOTUS decision significant, noting that Texas is the biggest energy producer in the U.S., and produces more energy than the United Kingdom.“Power generation accounts...

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO